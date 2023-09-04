Local vendor thankful for support after brawl damages stand at 419 Taco War

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local company is showing its appreciation for the community as the owner works to rebuild his vendor booth after it was severely damaged during the 419 Taco War in Uptown Toledo over the weekend.

Saturday marked the third annual 419 Taco War. This year’s event was held on Adams Street and brought thousands of patrons to the area. Local businesses such as Stateline Hot Sauce lined the streets.

“We were actually born out of COVID,” said Stateline Hot Sauce Company Co-Owner Craig Wagner. “My dad was sick before COVID, couldn’t work, had a big garden with leftover stuff and we decided we wanted to make something.”

However, the night came to an abrupt end for Wagner after a group of fighting attendees crashed into his stand.

“There was a brawl that happened in front of our booth and then spilled into our booth, knocking our display over, damaging a couple hundred dollars worth of product,” said Wagner.

According to Wagner, nobody was hurt. However, Stateline Hot Sauce had to close up shop for the rest of the event. Wagner called the incident “unfortunate.”

13 Action News spoke to event organizers, who said they paid for 12 Lucas County Deputy Sheriffs to patrol the area. However, attendance at the event unexpectedly tripled from last year. Organizers estimate the event grew from approximately 8,000 attendees last year to more than 30,000 attendees this year. In addition, the size of the space was also larger this year as the event moved from the Lucas County Rec Center to several blocks on Adams Street.

Despite the damage to his booth, Wagner told 13 Action News there are no hard feelings. The organizers offered to refund their fees and said they are looking to expand security for next year.

“It wasn’t their fault, it wasn’t a lack of security, it was just something that happens,” said Wagner.

In fact, Wagner said he feels overwhelmed by the support he’s received over the past few days, especially from the neighboring vendors at the event who immediately jumped in to help.

“She actually grabbed me by the arm, tried to get me out of there, more worried about my safety while I was worried about protecting myself the best I could,” he said about one of the vendors. “I know the people I’m around are like that. It was nice to see it was in a public place it was the same thing. It’s what Toledo really is.”

Wagner said Stateline Hot Sauce is not accepting any cash donations as they rebuild their booth. Instead, they’d like for people to give their hot sauce a try. The next event they’ll be at is the Sylvania Farmers Market at Olander Park on Tuesday.

