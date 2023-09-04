13abc Marketplace
Man arrested for allegedly leading police on “lengthy” chase in stolen car

James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply.
James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Local authorities arrested a Michigan man after he allegedly led police on a “lengthy” chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to court records, James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply. Both are fourth-degree felony charges.

Police say he led authorities on a lengthy police pursuit that ended at W. Central Avenue and US-23 in Sylvania around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said he was the only person inside of the stolen white Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate.

Additional details about where the police chase started were not immediately available. Patton is due back in court on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

