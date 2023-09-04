Man arrested for allegedly leading police on “lengthy” chase in stolen car

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Local authorities arrested a Michigan man after he allegedly led police on a “lengthy” chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to court records, James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply. Both are fourth-degree felony charges.

Police say he led authorities on a lengthy police pursuit that ended at W. Central Avenue and US-23 in Sylvania around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said he was the only person inside of the stolen white Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate.

Additional details about where the police chase started were not immediately available. Patton is due back in court on Tuesday.

