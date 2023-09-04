13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

MCSO searching for kayaker who disappeared beneath water Labor Day weekend

Officials learned the kayaker may have gone under the water approximately 400 yards off shore.
Officials learned the kayaker may have gone under the water approximately 400 yards off shore.(MGN / Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing kayaker who witnesses say disappeared beneath the water over Labor Day weekend.

On Sept. 3 around 3:45 p.m., MCSO, along with the Frenchtown Twp. Fire Department, were dispatched to the 3000 block of of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach after witnesses reported seeing a kayaker struggling to stay afloat in the water.

MCSO says when first responders arrived, they were unable to locate the kayaker and learned that they may have gone under the water approximately 400 yards off shore.

The MCSO Dive Team later responded to the scene and began an extensive underwater search. The search was temporarily suspended at 11 p.m. on Sept. 3 and will resume during daylight hours on Sept. 4.

According to MCSO, the victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
File photo of police tape.
Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo

Latest News

This year’s event was held on Adams Street and brought thousands of patrons to the area. Local...
Local vendor thankful for support after brawl damages stand at 419 Taco War
This year’s event was held on Adams Street and brought thousands of patrons to the area. Local...
Local vendor thankful for support after brawl damages stand at 419 Taco War
September 4th Weather Forecast
9/3: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/3: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast