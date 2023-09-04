MCSO searching for kayaker who disappeared beneath water Labor Day weekend

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing kayaker who witnesses say disappeared beneath the water over Labor Day weekend.

On Sept. 3 around 3:45 p.m., MCSO, along with the Frenchtown Twp. Fire Department, were dispatched to the 3000 block of of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach after witnesses reported seeing a kayaker struggling to stay afloat in the water.

MCSO says when first responders arrived, they were unable to locate the kayaker and learned that they may have gone under the water approximately 400 yards off shore.

The MCSO Dive Team later responded to the scene and began an extensive underwater search. The search was temporarily suspended at 11 p.m. on Sept. 3 and will resume during daylight hours on Sept. 4.

According to MCSO, the victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

