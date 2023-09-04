13abc Marketplace
MSP: Three confirmed dead in Lenawee Co. crash

The crash occurred on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Twp.
The crash occurred on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Twp.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MACON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police have confirmed three people have died following a fatal crash in Lenawee County Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Twp.

According to MSP, the crash involved two cars and at this time, three people have been confirmed dead. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

