The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London.(Raph_PH via MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

