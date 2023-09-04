September 4th Weather Forecast
Hot Start To The Week, Cool Next Weekend
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Tuesday will bring a few more clouds with a high in the low 90s. There is a chance of a few storms between 6pm and 10pm. Wednesday will be warm and muggy with a high in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely late afternoon into the evening hours. A few showers are possible on Thursday with a high near 80. Friday through the weekend will bring a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle 70s.
