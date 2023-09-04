13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Person shot in their vehicle Sunday afternoon

Toledo Police vehicle
Toledo Police vehicle
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are looking for whoever shot a person while in their vehicle on Sunday.

According to Toledo Police records, an unknown suspect shot a person through his vehicle in the 3000 block of Arlington in Toledo around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim was treated for his injuries at an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The police records did not include a description of the suspect. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
File photo of police tape.
Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo

Latest News

James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure...
Man arrested for allegedly leading police on “lengthy” chase in stolen car
Three dead after Lenawee County crash
MSP: Three confirmed dead in Lenawee Co. crash
The heat and humidity continue today and tomorrow, but some midweek thunderstorms bring relief...
9/4: Erin's Labor Day Noon Forecast
Ohio abortion generic
Ohio votes on abortion rights this fall. Misinformation about the proposal is already spreading