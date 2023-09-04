TPD: Person shot in their vehicle Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are looking for whoever shot a person while in their vehicle on Sunday.

According to Toledo Police records, an unknown suspect shot a person through his vehicle in the 3000 block of Arlington in Toledo around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim was treated for his injuries at an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The police records did not include a description of the suspect. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.