12-year-old killed in Monday afternoon crash in Paulding

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - A 12-year-old riding a bike in Paulding was struck and killed by a vehicle on CR103.

According to officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ross Myers, 12, was traveling south on CR103 when a Chrysler Town And Country hit Myers from behind. Myers was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday and remains under investigation.

