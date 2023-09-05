13abc Marketplace
9/5: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Chance of an isolated storm this evening; two round of thunderstorms tomorrow
The heat and humidity continue today with an isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today is another uncomfortable day with temperatures likely to break the 90s once again. Moisture lifted north creates the chance for an isolated thunderstorm this evening. Most areas remain dry and hot. In the morning hours tomorrow, expect a chance for thunderstorms incoming from the west. The concern for locally strong thunderstorms appears with a second round ahead of the cold front tomorrow evening, in which winds could gust up to 50 mph. Once we make it through the thunderstorms and extra wrap-around moisture on Thursday, we are looking cooler and more comfortable in time for the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

