9/5/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Slight chance of an overnight shower, muggy, lower 70s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM showers, warm and humid, scattered PM and evening storms, a few storms could contain gusty winds, highs in the lower to mid 80s with a heat index close to 90. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, chance of a few showers, highs in the upper 70s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a sprinkle, highs only in the lower 70s.

