13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

9/5/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

9/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Slight chance of an overnight shower, muggy, lower 70s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM showers, warm and humid, scattered PM and evening storms, a few storms could contain gusty winds, highs in the lower to mid 80s with a heat index close to 90. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, chance of a few showers, highs in the upper 70s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a sprinkle, highs only in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

9/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The heat and humidity continue today with an isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon.
9/5: Erin’s Noon Forecast
The heat and humidity continue today with an isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon.
9/5: Erin's Noon Forecast
September 5th Weather Forecast