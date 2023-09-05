13abc Marketplace
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed

By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - New details are emerging about the tragic crash in Lenawee County that took the lives of four men. All four were in a work pickup truck, traveling from one job site to another when the crash happened.

“My heart aches for each and every one of them,” Rocky Wingfield the owner of K&B Asphalt Sealcoating, Inc. in Adrian, Michigan said. The company has been in business 28 years, employing roughly three dozen workers. Labor Day 2023, a crash near Britton, MI, killed four of his employees.

They were in a work F-150 pickup truck when Michigan State Police said the driver of an F-250 pickup caused a t-bone crash at the intersection of Britton Hwy. and Milwaukee Road.

“We had a guy that was a brother to another guy that was on another crew that same day, and he was devastated,” Wingfield, who canceled work for the week and has called in grief counselors said. “You know, it’s just such a tragic moment and hopefully we can, you know, get these guys through it with prayer and grief counseling and everything that they need.”

Troopers say the other driver, a 55-year-old man from Lenawee County had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Ann Arbor. As for employees of K&B, State Police are still notifying next of kin and have not yet released their names, only saying they range in age from 35 to 18.

