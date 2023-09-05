BGSU student is honored as national Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholar

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For a second consecutive year, a Bowling Green State University student is honored as a national Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholar.

BGSU is the only university in Ohio to have a Voyager Scholar in each cohort since the scholarship’s inception.

“And I just started like sobbing, kind of, just out of pure joy,” BGSU junior Elyse Adrian said after finding out she was awarded the scholarship earlier this summer.

Adrian, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is majoring in political science and says she is motivated to make a positive difference through sustainability and climate action.

“This semester I’m specifically the director of sustainability on undergraduate student government, so I’m working a lot with the residents halls on recycling programs and making sure that they you know don’t have contaminated batches and making sure that BG is as sustainable as possible,” Adrian said.

The Voyager Scholarship was created by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama and Brian Chesky, co-founder, and CEO of Airbnb to help shape such leaders as Adrian.

Adrian joins 99 other Voyagers who represent 33 states and territories and 74 institutes of higher learning. Last year, BGSU Honors College student Kaylee Ann Ries, who is majoring in psychology with minors in neuroscience and human development and family studies, was part of the inaugural Voyager cohort.

“Affordability is a number one issue on a lot of family’s minds and Elyse is somebody who was able to get some scholarships coming to BGSU, but this particular Obama, Chesky scholarship for public service is really going to transform her life. Allow her to travel, it will allow her to network,” Jodi Lambdin Devine, the associate dean of the honors college, and director of the schools’ honors learning community at BGSU said.

The scholarship gives college students up to $50,000 in financial aid to reduce college debt so they can pursue a career in public service.

“A lot of public service careers are based on who you know, networking is a huge thing, so this scholarship is allowing me to kind of get into these networks where I might not have been able to before, so that’s super exciting for me, I’m excited for everybody that I’m going to get to meet and all the opportunities that the Obama foundation has given me,” Adrian said.

As a third-year political science major, Adrian is pursuing a concentration in comparative government and two minors: peace and conflict studies and international studies. She said she’s pleased to be able to immediately apply the concepts she’s learning in her political sciences classes to make a difference in her campus community.

The two-year scholarship program is open to students entering their junior year of college at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S. who have demonstrated a financial need and who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — DACA — recipients.

