Bond set for men charged in string of Toledo business robberies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond for two people charged in connection to a string of robberies of Toledo-area businesses.

Deontae Harris is facing 11 counts of Aggravated Robbery and Timothy Self Jr. is facing six counts of Aggravated Robbery. A judge set Harris’ bond at $550,000 and Self’s bond at $300,000.

Harris was arrested last month after police say he allegedly robbed at least three pizza shops and a family dollar. Court records show Self is accused of helping Harris on multiple occasions. The charges come after Toledo Police warned the public in July of an armed suspect targeting local businesses.

The men are due back in court later this month.

