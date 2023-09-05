13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Bond set for men charged in string of Toledo business robberies

20-year-old Deontae Harris is facing four charges in relation to an alleged string of robberies...
20-year-old Deontae Harris is facing four charges in relation to an alleged string of robberies around Toledo.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge set bond for two people charged in connection to a string of robberies of Toledo-area businesses.

Deontae Harris is facing 11 counts of Aggravated Robbery and Timothy Self Jr. is facing six counts of Aggravated Robbery. A judge set Harris’ bond at $550,000 and Self’s bond at $300,000.

Harris was arrested last month after police say he allegedly robbed at least three pizza shops and a family dollar. Court records show Self is accused of helping Harris on multiple occasions. The charges come after Toledo Police warned the public in July of an armed suspect targeting local businesses.

The men are due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

Javell Mulligan-Giles is accused of murder and participating in a criminal gang in connection...
One of three suspects convicted fatal shooting of 21-year-old Toledo man
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
The heat and humidity continue today with an isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon.
9/5: Erin's Noon Forecast
James Allen Patton was arrested Sunday and charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure...
Michigan man accused of leading police on “lengthy” chase in stolen car