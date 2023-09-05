13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Britton community calling for change to intersection after another fatal crash

The Britton community is calling for a change at an intersection after multiple crashes.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRITTON, Michigan (WTVG) - Some people in Britton, Michigan are calling for change at the intersection of Britton Hwy. and Milwaukee Rd. after another fatal crash happened there Monday afternoon.

Meagan Davison says people living in the area have been complaining about the specific intersection for years. “It just seems like every other week we’re talking about someone blowing through the stop sign, someone speeding down these roads.”

Greg Gaw agrees the crossing can be dangerous. “There’s been several accidents, several fatalities in that area. I witness someone blowing through the stop sign heading west all the time.”

Why this area specifically? Some say it is because the corn is too tall right now, making it hard to see the intersection or the stop sign ahead of it. Others say it could be people taking advantage of the paved road, considering most roads in Britton are made of gravel.

Some community members have ideas on how to make it safer, though.

“I think more of a police presence is what a lot of us would like to see. It seems like maybe that could help deter some of it. I know that when we had the police presence up on Britton Rd. in the past, it seemed like it kind of helps,” said Davison.

“Road Commissions either needs to put the flashing stop lights like they have in Ohio, rumble strips, just make that stop sign more clearly marked or make it a four-way stop sign,” said Gaw. “Everybody kind of needs to get together and get to these board meetings and make a difference so that they do something with that intersection.”

Community members 13 Action News spoke with are planning to pack the next road commission meeting for Lenawee County. That is the end of this month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
MSP: Four people killed in Lenawee Co. crash
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

E-bike rider survives after being hit by train in Maumee
E-bike rider survives after being hit by train in Maumee
E-bike rider survives after being hit by train in Maumee
E-bike rider survives after being hit by train in Maumee
September 5th Weather Forecast
9/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast