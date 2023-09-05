Britton community calling for change to intersection after another fatal crash

BRITTON, Michigan (WTVG) - Some people in Britton, Michigan are calling for change at the intersection of Britton Hwy. and Milwaukee Rd. after another fatal crash happened there Monday afternoon.

Meagan Davison says people living in the area have been complaining about the specific intersection for years. “It just seems like every other week we’re talking about someone blowing through the stop sign, someone speeding down these roads.”

Greg Gaw agrees the crossing can be dangerous. “There’s been several accidents, several fatalities in that area. I witness someone blowing through the stop sign heading west all the time.”

Why this area specifically? Some say it is because the corn is too tall right now, making it hard to see the intersection or the stop sign ahead of it. Others say it could be people taking advantage of the paved road, considering most roads in Britton are made of gravel.

Some community members have ideas on how to make it safer, though.

“I think more of a police presence is what a lot of us would like to see. It seems like maybe that could help deter some of it. I know that when we had the police presence up on Britton Rd. in the past, it seemed like it kind of helps,” said Davison.

“Road Commissions either needs to put the flashing stop lights like they have in Ohio, rumble strips, just make that stop sign more clearly marked or make it a four-way stop sign,” said Gaw. “Everybody kind of needs to get together and get to these board meetings and make a difference so that they do something with that intersection.”

Community members 13 Action News spoke with are planning to pack the next road commission meeting for Lenawee County. That is the end of this month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.