Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returning for 26th year

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WILX) - Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is returning for the 2023 season.

Cedar Point will have family fun-by-day and fright-by-night events on select days and nights from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29.

Midnight Haunted Maze

Mr. Midnight, the icon of HalloWeekends, invites guests to explore the shadowy rooms of his mysteriously malevolent mind and become immersed in his “Book of the Dark,” encountering the fears, terrors and horrors living within its pages. This all-new maze is located near the GateKeeper roller coaster and joins four additional haunted mazes: Bloodbath, Fearground Freak Show, Slaughter House and The Haunting of Eerie Estate, all included with park admission.

Clownz: Death Metal Tour

As guests stroll down the Gemini Midway, they’ll stumble upon the “Butchers of Rock” band, who’ve found themselves performing an eternal concert night after night at HalloWeekends. Clownz: Death Metal Tour is just one of five outdoor fright zones, including CornStalkers 2.0, Tombstone Terror-tory, Cut Throat Cove and Blood on the Bayou.

Tastes of HalloWeekends

Cedar Point’s culinary team continues to formulate the perfect flavors for the season, and this year, new delicacies are available. Guests can sink their fangs into the smoked wings of fire, maple sausage on a stick with spicy sriracha maple syrup, cheesecake chimichangas with caramel and apple pie toppings, pumpkin pie spiced churros, Nashville chicken and waffles, the Oktoberfest pizza with mashed redskin potatoes, smoked kielbasa, sauerkraut and cheddar cheese, and so much more. HalloWeekends-themed specialty drinks and the popular “blood bag” alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will return.

Scream-worthy Entertainment

Halloween horror composers Midnight Syndicate will take to the HalloWeekends Main Stage on select nights. The “Echoes of The Brimstone Club” show combines macabre melodies from their new album with live performers, pyrotechnics and a few sinister scares. It’s one of more than 12 entertainment experiences for adults and kids alike, joining shows such as “The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown,” “Wake The Dead: A Murder Mystery Musical” and “The Shrieks.”

HalloWeekends runs Thursday nights, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept.14 through Oct. 29.

Visit Cedar Point’s website for more information on tickets and events.

