Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona on his future with the team: ‘It’s Time’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona told SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio Tuesday afternoon that “it’s time.”

The 64-year-old has battled an array of health issues over the recent years.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona speaks to reporters during spring training baseball in Goodyear, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya | AP)

Most recently, Francona underwent precautionary testing at a Kansas City hospital after feeling lightheaded before a game in June.

“It’s time,” Francona said to SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio. “My body is telling me that, my head is telling me that...I’ve been pretty clear with the guys I work for and told them to start preparing because it’s time.”

It’s unknown at this time who would take over for Francona if he were to leave the team.

Terry Francona addresses his future as the Guardians manager.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/hRrYycVkGH — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 5, 2023

