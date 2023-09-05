13abc Marketplace
Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona on his future with the team: ‘It’s Time’

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona answers questions during a team workout, Wednesday,...
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona answers questions during a team workout, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians will play the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona told SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio Tuesday afternoon that “it’s time.”

The 64-year-old has battled an array of health issues over the recent years.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona speaks to reporters during spring training baseball in...
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona speaks to reporters during spring training baseball in Goodyear, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)

Most recently, Francona underwent precautionary testing at a Kansas City hospital after feeling lightheaded before a game in June.

“It’s time,” Francona said to SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio. “My body is telling me that, my head is telling me that...I’ve been pretty clear with the guys I work for and told them to start preparing because it’s time.”

It’s unknown at this time who would take over for Francona if he were to leave the team.

