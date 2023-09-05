Country star HARDY named headliner for 2024 Bash on the Bay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Celebrating its country roots for 2024, the annual Bash on the Bay Music Festival megastar HARDY will bring his brand of southern rock and country to the island music fest.

HARDY will headline night two of the two-night event on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The most nominated artist at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM), HARDY walked away with three wins – Artist-Songwriter of the Year and Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year for his duet “Wait in the Truck” with songstress Lainey Wilson. The pair also won Collaborative Music Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Other HARDY hit singles include “Rednecker,” “Give Heaven Some Hell,” and his latest hit, “Truck Bed.” He has also written a slew of #1 songs for other country artists, including Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen.

Bash on the Bay 7, owned by 614 Events, Inc., is again planned as a two-day outdoor music festival at the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island, and will feature two days of music with a substantial headliner each night. Held Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22, day two will be led by country music superstar Hardy. Wednesday night’s headliner, as well as supporting acts for both days will be announced in the coming weeks.

Individual day tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 am through eTix.com. Those currently holding tickets for the cancelled 2023 Luke Bryan show can apply those tickets towards HARDY or request a refund at eTix.com. Or, they can also hold on to those tickets to apply towards night one of the festival, which will be announced in a few weeks.

