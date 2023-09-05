Couple arrested for allegedly chasing, assaulting man after hit-skip crash

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people are facing criminal charges after police say they allegedly chased and assaulted a man after a hit-skip crash. The victim told investigators one suspect shot at him during the chase and another pistol-whipped him.

Records show Tiffany Garrett and Edward Garrett, who are married, as well as John Crapsey, are facing charges from the crash-turned-chase in Maumee on Saturday.

Maumee Police documents show Tiffany and Edward Garrett are facing Aggravated Robbery, Abduction, and Aggravated Assault charges from the incident. John Crapsey is facing Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damaging/Endangering charges.

Maumee Police records say officers were dispatched to the area near Conant and Illinois around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night where the alleged chase came to an end. Police narratives describe the incident as having started near Reynolds and Heatherdowns during a ‘parade’ of slingshot vehicles. Those involved in the incident told officers a man driving a black Jeep hit the Garretts’ slingshot. The extent of the damage to the slingshot is unknown.

The driver of the Jeep said he briefly tried to stop to talk to the Garretts, but was scared and drove away because a crowd of people was yelling. After he took off, that’s when the Garretts in their slingshot and Crapsey on his motorcycle began to chase the Jeep driver.

During the chase, Crapsey caught up to the Jeep driver at one point and allegedly began striking his rearview mirrors. The chase continued from there.

The Jeep driver called police during the chase and reported someone was firing shots at him. The chase came to an end when the Jeep sustained damage to the vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and said everyone involved was yelling at the Jeep driver, who police noticed had a bloody bump above his eye. He told officers that Edward Garrett was the one who shot at him during the chase and that Tiffany Garrett had pistol-whipped him. He also said the couple ordered him out of his vehicle at gun point and demanded his information, at which point he handed his wallet over to Edward Garrett. Edward Garrett denied that either him or Tiffany ever fired a gun during the incident.

Police found a silver revolver with three spent casings inside of it, as well as a pink semi-automatic handgun with a full magazine in it without any rounds having been charged, in the Garretts’ slingshot. Investigators also found that there was a bullet hole in the rear bumper of the Jeep.

All parties were taken to the Maumee Police Department for interviews. Police then filed the charges.

