E-bike rider survives after being hit by train in Maumee

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A male riding an electric scooter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a train while trying to cross the tracks.

The accident took place near the 1200 block of Conant, with the rider traveling north on Reynolds around midnight.

The gates and signals were activated at the time, with the scooter getting hit and dragged by a westbound train. Police say he drove around the gate.

Reynolds was shut down for a short period while the Norfolk Southern train was inspected before moving off.

The intersection is now clear and traffic is open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

