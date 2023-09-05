Family searching for missing 71-year-old
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are trying to find a man that hasn’t been seen since Friday.
Claude Johnson, 71, was last seen by his sister when she dropped him off in downtown Toledo. He was wearing a big t-shirt, shorts and flip flops.
His phone was pinged yesterday in Maumee, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
