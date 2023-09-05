13abc Marketplace
Former Toledo councilmembers sentenced for bribery and extortion convictions

Four members of the Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in office,...
Four members of the Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in office, according to court documents obtained by 13abc on Tuesday. At least three of those council members have been placed into federal custody. 13abc crews were on the scene as council members Larry Sykes and Yvonne Harper were placed into custody. Federal documents also implicate council members Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley. (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first of four convicted former city councilmembers received their sentence in federal court Tuesday.

Yvonne Harper was the first on the court’s schedule this morning. She will spend one year and one day in prison for her conspiracy conviction.

The court found she received nearly $10,000 in bribes while on the council. She had no criminal history prior to FBI sting operation.

She will surrender into custody at a later date.

Tyrone Riley’s sentencing is scheduled for later Tuesday.

Larry Sykes will appear in court Wednesday.

Those three pleaded guilty in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Gary Johnson fought his charges in court. He was found guilty on the bribery charge in June, though he was found not guilty on the extortion charge. His sentencing date is not known.

The four members, along with an attorney, were indicted in July 2020.

