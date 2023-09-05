Kayaker still missing in Monroe Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A kayaker is still missing in Monroe County. Authorities were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach Sunday after witnesses reported seeing a kayaker in the water struggling to stay afloat.

Neighbors 13 Action News spoke with said multiple crews were out searching for the victim Sunday, and they were still out searching Monday.

“It’s a shallow lake, so you get any kind of wind, you get very high waves. It doesn’t take much to generate high waves,” Barry Sell said.

Multiple first responders searched for a missing kayaker Sunday in Lake Erie. A call came in at approximately 3:45 p.m. reporting a person struggling in the water.

That call came from Barry Sell.

“We saw a gentleman out there on it looked to be a kayak, but there was only about three feet of it out of the water. And I thought, ‘That’s an odd-looking kayak.’ I didn’t pay any more attention, and I looked back awhile later and he was separated from his kayak by at least 100 to 200 feet,” Sell said.

Sell said others tried to help, too.

“The bow of the kayak was up, so more than half of it was underwater,” Sell said. “The gentleman that tried to rescue him said the individual was trying to swim back to the kayak. He said, he was calling for help. But he went underwater and that was the last anyone saw of him.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted, conducting an extensive underwater search, but was unable to recover the victim.

“We had hope that maybe we could make it out there in time to get this guy out of the water, but he’d been swimming for 10 or 20 minutes maybe and probably just was exhausted. The waters not that warm either, I mean 70-degree water, it gets cool after a while, so I think he just ran out of energy and gave up the fight unfortunately,” Sell said.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.