Local hygiene product drive to support Jones Leadership Academy of Business students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are holding a hygiene product donation drive to help support students at the Jones Leadership Academy of Business.

The donation drive begins Sept. 5 and the items that are needed include:

Toothpaste/Toothbrushes

Dental floss

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Bar soap

Menstrual products

Underwear

Face wash

Textured hair shampoo/conditioner

“Our goal is to provide daily hygiene products for the students at the school,” said Doni Miller, CEO of Neighborhood Health Association. “Some of the students struggle to have these products in their homes regularly, and this drive helps them arrive to school each day with dignity and ready to succeed.”

Donation boxes will be available through Sept. 29.

For a list of drop-off locations, click here.

