Local non-profit teaching young girls how to protect themselves against attackers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Fair was held Sept. 1-7, 2023. Among this year’s vendors is one booth aiming to help young girls be more aware of what’s around them, and know how to fight back if they need to.

Keeping Our Girls Safe, or “KOGS” for short, is a non-profit organization created in memory of Sierah Joughin, a University of Toledo student who was abducted and murdered in 2016.

The founders of the non-profit say their goal is to teach women how to be aware of their surroundings to help them stay safe.

“It’s important to give back, it’s important to educate the younger girls coming up,” KOGS co-founder Nikki Kolasinski said.

“We are educating. The girls that come into this booth are younger and we are talking to them about what could happen. And my husband being a retired police officer, talks to them about how to use the weapons that we use and that kind of thing,” Kolasinski said.

Another way they’re educating is by offering free self-defense classes for girls 16 years and older. Kolasinski says the most important thing to remember is to always pay attention to what’s around you.

“That’s the first thing, is awareness. We want to make everyone in the community aware that unfortunately, violence against women is not going to go away, so we have to keep fighting against it as much as we can,” Kolasinski said.

Kolasinski hopes what the organization is doing will help future generations.

“We just try to give back and, it takes a community,” Kolasinski said. “It takes a community to be able to change things, so we’re going to try to keep doing that as long as we can.”

Keeping Our Girls Safe will be holding its next self-defense class Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry County Hospital.

