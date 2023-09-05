Millions allocated to eliminate dangerous railroad crossings in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Tuesday that millions of dollars in funds will be used to help local communities get rid of dangerous railroad crossings.

DeWine’s office says the funding from the new Ohio Rail Crossing Elimination Program will support local communities as they engineer construction projects that will help to eliminate the dangerous crossings.

“To compete for federal grants, communities need the resources to develop the projects, prepare federal applications and commit matching funds to make Ohio’s grant applications competitive,” said Governor DeWine. “Railroad grade projects can be complex and expensive, and without state assistance, most communities do not have the resources to develop them. This program will provide support to get these projects moving in the right direction.”

Railroad grade crossings are both a safety hazard and a barrier to traffic, including emergency vehicles. According to DeWine’s office, since late 2019, the Federal Railroad Association began collecting data on blocked railroad crossings and found there were more than 10,500 reports of blocked crossings in Ohio that were filed.

“Eliminating grade crossings has a ripple effect on safety for motorists, train operators and first responders who are often delayed by blocked crossings,” said Scott Corbitt, Chair of the Ohio Rail Development Commission. “We’ll work with local communities in Ohio to ensure we maximize federal investment in Ohio.”

Municipalities can submit their railroad crossing elimination projects to the Ohio Rail Development Commission by clicking here. ORDC will then identify the projects with the best opportunities for federal funding and assist in developing those locations into competitive federal grant applications.

For more information, click here.

