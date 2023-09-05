New funding allows Michigan public schools to offer free meals to all students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan students heading back to school on Tuesday may be spending a little more time in the lunch line this year while their parents might be spending a little less money, thanks to new legislation in the State’s education budget.

The legislation gives public schools in Michigan enough funding to give their students free breakfast and lunch every single day. The superintendent of Bedford School says that could mean big things for their students and their families.

“So, this year’s budget did include free breakfast and lunch for everyone, so we’re excited,” Dr. Carl Shultz, the Bedford Public Schools Superintendent said. “Our food service staff is going to be working hard.”

As for parents, this switch brings savings.

“The average family with one student is going to save about $1,000 a year between breakfast and lunch fees. So, if you have multiple kids you’re going to save quite a bit of money,” Shultz said. “It saves a little time for families as well.”

This isn’t the first time students are receiving free meals. They have once before during the pandemic.

“We did see a difference. We saw kids with more energy. We saw students eating better,” Shultz said.

The funding only lasts for one year but Shultz says he’s optimistic free school meals could become a constant.

“We hope this is going to continue,” Shultz said. “We hope that our Governor and the legislative members can find a way to make this permanent piece.”

