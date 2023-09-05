One of three suspects convicted fatal shooting of 21-year-old Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of three suspects charged in a 2022 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man has been convicted.

Court records show Javell Mulligan-Giles was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter and Participating in a Criminal Gang in connection to the death of Cayvon Wells, 21, in May 2022. He was convicted after withdrawing his previous not guilty plea and entering an Alford plea last week.

Police say they found Wells suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Isherwood in May of last year. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Mulligan-Giles’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Two others, Byron Cleveland and Stephaun Gaston, are also facing charges in the case.

Cleveland is charged with Murder and Participating in a Criminal Gang. Cleveland is also accused in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Damia Ezell last year.

Gaston is charged with participation in a criminal gang in connection to the case.

