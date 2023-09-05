13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, comes as the kingdom has been unilaterally cutting its output to try and boost sluggish crude oil prices.

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi Press Agency report said, citing an unnamed Energy Ministry official.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday at $90 a barrel immediately after the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
MSP: Four people killed in Lenawee Co. crash
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
Vestavia Hills Police Officer in need of kidney
Police officer stays on duty while searching for kidney donor
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images