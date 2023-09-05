13abc Marketplace
Scanner calls paint detailed picture of deadly Monroe carjacking, pursuit

A search for two suspects wanted for a deadly carjacking in Monroe, Mich. ended with a police pursuit and shooting in Hancock County, Ohio Saturday.
By Zain Omair
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News is learning more about the two suspects involved in a deadly carjacking in Monroe and an eventual police chase on I-75.

The scanner calls told us exactly what happened that night as a murder investigation in Monroe led to a high-speed chase exceeding 100mph in I-75 in Hancock County.

Monroe Police tells 13 Action News that 44-year-old Ronnie Oliver and 29-year-old Stephen Jones robbed the Highlander Market around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. No one inside the store was hurt, but then, word came over the scanner that there were victims outside of the store.

Police say Oliver and Jones opened fire at three men outside of the store, killing one and injuring another. The man who died was identified as Michael Ronald Beck Jr., a father of two.

“His babies will never be able to see him again,” said Shannon Russeau, the victim’s mother. “My kid didn’t deserve this, nobody deserves this.”

Officials say Oliver and Jones then carjacked a vehicle and fled. Officers spotted the pair on I-75 south near Bowling Green leading Ohio State Highway patrol on a chase before crashing and being apprehended near Findlay.

“He shot one at me.” “Take him out, the higher rate of speed, the better, we need to end this.”)

According to Michigan court records, Jones was put on parole on Aug. 1. He was arrested and charged with assault with intention of great bodily harm. He was also charged with home invasion of the second degree in 2018.

Oliver was convicted of robbing a bank in Washtenaw County in 2001. He was released in 2021 after serving his 20 year sentence.

13 Action News reached out to the Monroe Public Safety Division on Monday but no one was available for comment. However, the Director of Public Safety for the City of Monroe, Chad Tolstedt, calls the incident a senseless act with intent to kill and murder people.

“That’s what makes this so horrific, the human life that was lost as a result of this criminal behavior,” said Tolstedt.

Oliver is currently booked in the Hancock County Jail while Jones was taken to the hospital after officers say he was seriously injured.

As for the man hurt during the carjacking, he’s still in critical condition.

