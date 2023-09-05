September 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high in the low 90s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible late afternoon and evening today. A few showers are possible Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are most likely late afternoon through evening on Wednesday. It will be very humid with highs in the middle 80s. The chance for severe weather overall is low, but an isolated storm may have some gusty winds. A few showers are possible late in the day on Thursday with a high near 80. An isolated shower is possible on Friday with a high in the middle 70s. Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Below normal temperatures are expected by the middle of next week with highs near 70.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.