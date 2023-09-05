13abc Marketplace
Toledo Mud Hens announce 2024 season schedule

Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 29.
Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 29.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens have announced its 2024 season schedule.

Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 29. According to the Toledo Mud Hens, Opening Day is regularly a sellout crowd at Fifth Third Field.

The 2024 season will consists of 75 home games, 39 of which will be played on weekend dates. The Mud Hens will also celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, the weekend before Independence Day and Labor Day with home games.

The season is slated to finish on Sept. 22, 2024.

You can view the full schedule below:

