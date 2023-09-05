13abc Marketplace
TPS to hold free tour of Scott High School to celebrate 175th anniversary

Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio
Scott High School Bulldogs in Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will be holding a free public tour of Scott High School Friday as part of its 175th anniversary celebration.

The tour is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. at Scott High School’s Door #1. The door is located near the parking lot behind the school.

The hour-long tour will showcase the building’s new $42 million dollar renovation.

Scott High School, built in 1914, is the oldest building in TPS.

