TPS to hold free tour of Scott High School to celebrate 175th anniversary
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will be holding a free public tour of Scott High School Friday as part of its 175th anniversary celebration.
The tour is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. at Scott High School’s Door #1. The door is located near the parking lot behind the school.
The hour-long tour will showcase the building’s new $42 million dollar renovation.
Scott High School, built in 1914, is the oldest building in TPS.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.