TPS to hold free tour of Scott High School to celebrate 175th anniversary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will be holding a free public tour of Scott High School Friday as part of its 175th anniversary celebration.

The tour is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. at Scott High School’s Door #1. The door is located near the parking lot behind the school.

The hour-long tour will showcase the building’s new $42 million dollar renovation.

Scott High School, built in 1914, is the oldest building in TPS.

