TTA Trailblazers perform random acts of kindness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special club called the Trailblazers at Toledo Technology Academy is known to help others through selfless acts of kindness.

“This club Is like a good way for people who want to help in any sort of way they can,” student Ava Newman said.

They’ve bought gifts for a single father with three children and volunteered at animal shelters and nursing homes. Newman says little did they know they’d have to encourage one of their own.

“I was really just worried if she was ok. She and her husband because she’s our advisor for the club and stuff,” Newman said.

Melody Basta is a Toledo Public Schools intervention specialist and advisor for the Trailblazers.

Tuesday was her first day back to school after she and her husband were in a motorcycle accident. Basta said they hit some gravel and slid. She says her helmet and backpack saved her life.

The teacher says she was surprised when she got home and received this card.

“It was a rough day. It was a couple days after we got home from the hospital. We were stuck in Indiana hospital for five days so it’s two-and-a-half hours from home. We got back and got that and it was a really welcome thing,” Basta said.

She praises the students in the club for going above and beyond to help make a difference in someone’s life.

