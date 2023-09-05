UAW retirees keep close eye on labor deal with Big 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the biggest labor stories unfolding right now on this Labor Day is the potential strike by UAW members at the big three automakers.

If members do walk off the job, it won’t be the first time. Those who have lived through these before hope all sides are ready for what comes with it.

They came because their support for their union extends beyond their working days. They’re still backing their fellow members for what could be a bumpy month.

The color red made UAW workers easy to spot in the Labor Day Parade 2023. Red might mean stop when it comes to work in the next few weeks as their contract with the big three automakers expires on September 14th. Meaning a strike is a real possibility.

“Just being scared about if we’re going to do it or not,” UAW retiree Cynthia Miranda said.

Miranda remembers strikes during her time on the line. and the internal struggle it caused.

“We were all willing to but we don’t want to,” Miranda said.

“I think our president has it going in the right direction. I just hope they can all come to an agreement and avoid a strike,” UAW retiree Mike Snyder said.

Snyder remains optimistic. He’d like to see this deal do away with the different pay tiers for employees at places like Jeep.

“We always have to do better. We just can’t stand still. And if this is what it takes for things to get better for us: okay,” UAW retiree Mary Suttler said.

Suttler retired from eep nearly 2 decades ago but made a point to come out to support the UAW on this Labor Day she supports the work they’re doing for employees and their families. She remembers the headaches a strike brings but says it’s worth the fight.

“You’ve got to treat people right. If you treat people right then you have people that will stand behind the union,” Suttler said.

The negotiations are ongoing with all three automakers so hope isn’t lost but the UAW leadership has not been shy about discussing a strike and in the next two weeks we will see whether, in fact, it will happen.

