Unidentified body found near Trestle Trail Bridge in Adrian

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Police are looking for help from the public in identifying a body found near the Trestle Trail Bridge Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Maple Avenue for a subject found deceased in the water.

An as-yet unidentified male was confirmed deceased. The subject is a white male with several tattoos, including a Wu Tang Clan symbol on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rufner at the Adrian Police Department at 517.264.4853 or lrufner@adrianmi.gov, or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

