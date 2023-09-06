9/6: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

13abc Marketplace
Round 2 of storms later today, then some cooler weather settles in.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Warm and humid this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 80s. A second round of scattered showers and storms is possible later this afternoon into the evening. That round of storms may produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. The overall severe weather risk today is low (1 on a scale up to 5). A few scattered showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy Friday with some drizzle possible and highs around 70. Partly to mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid-70s on both days. Mostly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible next Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. It’ll be even cooler for the rest of next week: highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to around 70.

