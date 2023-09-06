Buried alive twice, retired NYC firefighter shares harrowing 9/11 experience

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - As another anniversary of 9/11 sits on the horizon, officials at Seneca East Local Schools are paying tribute.

“As I’m taking my last breaths of life, I realized that my life was over and I did something I hadn’t done in a long time, I closed my eyes and said a prayer,” Joe Torrillo, a retired lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department said.

Those prayers were answered. Torrillo, along with four other firefighters, were rescued from the rubble of the south tower collapse.

“About 25 minutes later they found a void and they found four of us. They pulled us out and they put me on a stretcher, and they ran, they put me on the deck of a boat on the Hudson River,” Torrillo said.

Torrillo, near death, thought he was safe, and then the north tower collapsed.

“The north tower collapsed on top of the boat, everybody jumped off the boat and into the river that was with me. I broke free from the stretcher and dove headfirst into the engine room and the north tower buried the boat on the river and I’m buried and suffocating a second time,” Torrillo said.

An hour later Torrillo was rescued from the engine room. Torrillo recalls the close friends he lost that day.

“I see some of the faces I was with just before the tower collapsed, some of them were buried a couple of feet away from me. They didn’t make it, but I made it,” Torrillo said. “343 members of the New York City fire department gave their lives that day.”

Along with retired Lt. Joe Torrillo speaking at Seneca East Local Schools, Mitch Mendler has his 9/11 World Memorial on display. It features a steel beam recovered from the south tower.

“This beam represents freedom, I don’t know how else to put that, because even though the towers came crashing down on the ground, the country obviously survived,” Mendler said.

Torrillo will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:15 p.m. inside Seneca East’s high school gymnasium.

As part of an entire week of remembrance, Seneca East will host the 9/11 World Memorial, Project 2978 which will be on display and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., September 7, 8, 10 and 11 as well and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 9.

On Saturday, September 9, Seneca East Local Schools will play host to its annual 9/11 Tribute Cross Country Meet, the Stars, Stripes, & Lights. The meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. and races will go off throughout the night with the last one starting at 11:00 p.m. Over 2,000 runners will be participating during the evening. Each race starts with fireworks and there will be a special ceremony of remembrance at 7:30 p.m. with more fireworks following at 8:00 p.m. As part of the ceremony, 2,978 flags will be planted to represent the victims of 9/11. Skydivers will be landing during the playing of the National Anthem.

