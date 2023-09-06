13abc Marketplace
Cleveland Police, fire unions say they are against the People's Budget

Cleveland Police and Fire oppose the Peoples' Budget.
Cleveland Police and Fire oppose the Peoples' Budget.(Vic Gideon)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association and the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters both released statements on Wednesday saying they do not support the People’s Budget, which is an upcoming initiative being presented on the November ballot in Cleveland.

The People’s Budget is a charter amendment to the Cleveland budget that would take 2% of the city budget and move it towards projects presented by, and led by the residents of Cleveland. Every year residents would “decide directly how to spend on projects residents themselves propose”.

The police and fire unions say they are against the budget amendment because of fears that the 2% People’s Budget funding could come directly from their portion of the city’s spending. They believe it would lead to more layoffs, less recruitment, and a decline in safety. If approved, the 2% of the budget would equal $14M in funds moved from other areas to the People’s Budget.

According to Moses Ngong, a steering committee member with the People’s Budget Cleveland, any decision on where to relocate funds would come from the Mayor and City Council, not the People’s Budget itself. Ngong confirmed that there is no certainty that the funds would come from police or fire.

The People’s Budget will be on the Cleveland ballot in November 7th, for a full explanation you can visit their website here.

