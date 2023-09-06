Councilman John Hobbs III to host six town hall meetings in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III will be hosting six town hall meetings throughout the month of September.

The purpose of the town hall meetings is to bring the community together and address questions community members may have.

For information regarding the town hall meeting, call 419-245-1611 or text 419-537-3269.

Sept. 6, Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave. 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 7, The Refreshing Place, 2500 Nebraska Ave. 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 12, Reynolds Corners Branch Library, 4833 Dorr St. 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 21, Monroe Street U.M. Church, 3613 Monroe St. 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 25, Resurrection Baptist Church, 3360 Nebraska Ave. 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 27, Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd. 6-7 p.m.

