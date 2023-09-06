13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Councilman John Hobbs III to host six town hall meetings in September

John Hobbs Town Hall Meeting
John Hobbs Town Hall Meeting(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III will be hosting six town hall meetings throughout the month of September.

The purpose of the town hall meetings is to bring the community together and address questions community members may have.

For information regarding the town hall meeting, call 419-245-1611 or text 419-537-3269.

  • Sept. 6, Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave. 6-7 p.m.
  • Sept. 7, The Refreshing Place, 2500 Nebraska Ave. 6-7 p.m.
  • Sept. 12, Reynolds Corners Branch Library, 4833 Dorr St. 6-7 p.m.
  • Sept. 21, Monroe Street U.M. Church, 3613 Monroe St. 6-7 p.m.
  • Sept. 25, Resurrection Baptist Church, 3360 Nebraska Ave. 6-7 p.m.
  • Sept. 27, Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd. 6-7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes

Latest News

Dave Yost
Ohio AG expands access to law enforcement training
The recently released forecast says the bloom now covers around 380 square miles. The bloom...
Lake Erie algal bloom now the biggest its been all summer
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
13 Action News crews saw numerous Toledo Police units responding to a three-car crash at...
Injuries reported in three car crash on Reynolds