Dine in the 419: Hindsight Pizza Kitchen

Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza is a creation perfected by Chris Hinds, owner of Hindsight Pizza Kitchen.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza is a creation perfected by Chris Hinds, owner of Hindsight Pizza Kitchen.

After working in the restaurant business for years, Chris launched Hindsight in the Summer of 2023. His Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza has an incredibly unique flavor you won’t believe. It doesn’t even taste like pizza!

”I’ve always wanted to open my own pizza place, and the opportunity kind of presented itself,” Hinds said.

Today, we also sample the Meat Sweats specialty pizza Chris put together. You’ll immediately notice the pizza sauce appears chunky because it is skin-on tomato. That gives it a hearty quality in the center, and the flavored crusts are a meal in themselves (Try the “Hinds Way”).

Hinds Pizza is located at 1734 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, across from Miracle Mile. For details on this shared kitchen concept and to see the full menu, click here: https://www.grazeamerican.com/hindsightpizza/

