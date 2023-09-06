Dine in the 419: Hindsight Pizza Kitchen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza is a creation perfected by Chris Hinds, owner of Hindsight Pizza Kitchen.

After working in the restaurant business for years, Chris launched Hindsight in the Summer of 2023. His Korean BBQ Chicken Pizza has an incredibly unique flavor you won’t believe. It doesn’t even taste like pizza!

”I’ve always wanted to open my own pizza place, and the opportunity kind of presented itself,” Hinds said.

Today, we also sample the Meat Sweats specialty pizza Chris put together. You’ll immediately notice the pizza sauce appears chunky because it is skin-on tomato. That gives it a hearty quality in the center, and the flavored crusts are a meal in themselves (Try the “Hinds Way”).

Hinds Pizza is located at 1734 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, across from Miracle Mile. For details on this shared kitchen concept and to see the full menu, click here: https://www.grazeamerican.com/hindsightpizza/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.