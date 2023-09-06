Family of teen murder suspect family speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a teen suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend is speaking out.

18-year-old Jaelynn Poturalski was allegedly shot in the chest by her 16-year-old boyfriend over the weekend.

The parents of the 16-year-old suspect are speaking out.

“Under no circumstances should my son have had a gun. Behind him, picking up a gun, someone he loves is gone,” the father of the teen suspect said.

The suspect’s family says Jaelynn and their son dated for three years and he regrets carrying a gun.

“Nobody realizes how much they love each other and how much we loved her. We’re not just sticking up for our son. We know he messed up. We know that but people need to know that we loved her so much that we feel so bad,” the mother of the suspect said.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Langdon. The parents of a 16-year-old boy accused of murder say there was an ongoing neighborhood dispute over five and six-year-olds not getting along.

They say Jaelynn was trying to hold back her boyfriend from getting into it with other people in the neighborhood.

“It was like a little neighborhood dispute and older kids. The cops are called one time. They didn’t do nothing and then the older kids down the street got into it and it turned into this,” the suspect’s mother said.

The suspect’s family says their son did not mean to shoot his girlfriend and the bullet wasn’t meant for her.

“He said I was just trying to scare them. I didn’t mean to shoot her,” the mother said.

The teen faced a judge on Tuesday and will remain locked up.

