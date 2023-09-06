Injuries reported in four-car crash on Reynolds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in Toledo Wednesday night.

13 Action News crews saw numerous Toledo Police units responding to a three-car crash at Reynolds and Renwyck just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said at least one person was taken to an area hospital when their vehicle was hit head-on.

According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, four people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Brook Ridley, 48, was taken to UTMC. Louise, 46, and Kennedi, 18, Parker were both taken also taken to UTMC. According to the press release, Louise Parker was not injured.

Annette Collins, 62, was taken to Maumee Urgent Care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

