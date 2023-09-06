13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Injuries reported in three car crash on Reynolds

13 Action News crews saw numerous Toledo Police units responding to a three-car crash at...
13 Action News crews saw numerous Toledo Police units responding to a three-car crash at Reynolds and Renwyck just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least one person was reportedly hospitalized after a car crash in Toledo Wednesday night.

13 Action News crews saw numerous Toledo Police units responding to a three-car crash at Reynolds and Renwyck just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said at least one person was taken to an area hospital when their vehicle was hit head-on.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time and it’s unclear whether anyone else suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes

Latest News

9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Perrysburg Police, State Fire Marshal investigating ‘multiple arson fires’
Perrysburg Police, State Fire Marshal investigating ‘multiple arson fires’
It’s a place that helps hundreds of people feed their pets every month.
Local pet food pantry struggling to keep up with increasing demand
The family of a teen suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend speaks out.
Family of teen murder suspect family speaks out