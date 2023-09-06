Lake Erie algal bloom now the biggest its been all summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science say the harmful algal bloom in Lake Erie has grown to the biggest it has been all summer.

The recently released forecast says the bloom now covers around 380 square miles. The bloom covers from Stony Point, Michigan past Huron, Ohio.

The report states the highest concentrations are in Maumee Bay along the southern shore toward Port Clinton. The report shows the toxins are low enough that it is not considered a threat to the drinking water. Health officials still warn people not to swim or let pets swim or drink from the water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.