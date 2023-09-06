13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Lake Erie algal bloom now the biggest its been all summer

The recently released forecast says the bloom now covers around 380 square miles. The bloom covers from Stony Point, Michigan past Huron, Ohio.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science say the harmful algal bloom in Lake Erie has grown to the biggest it has been all summer.

The recently released forecast says the bloom now covers around 380 square miles. The bloom covers from Stony Point, Michigan past Huron, Ohio.

The report states the highest concentrations are in Maumee Bay along the southern shore toward Port Clinton. The report shows the toxins are low enough that it is not considered a threat to the drinking water. Health officials still warn people not to swim or let pets swim or drink from the water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes

Latest News

Dave Yost
Ohio AG expands access to law enforcement training
John Hobbs Town Hall Meeting
Councilman John Hobbs III to host six town hall meetings in September
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
13 Action News crews saw numerous Toledo Police units responding to a three-car crash at...
Injuries reported in three car crash on Reynolds