13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio lawmakers renew push to end death penalty

Leitchfield senator hopes to help abolish Kentucky's death penalty as 26 inmates await execution.
Leitchfield senator hopes to help abolish Kentucky's death penalty as 26 inmates await execution.(WBKO)
By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A bipartisan group of state representatives in Ohio reintroduced a bill Wednesday that would abolish the death penalty in the state.

Ohio hasn’t carried out an execution since July 18, 2018. There’s been a moratorium on executions in the state since Gov. Mike DeWine took office.

The state currently has 122 death row inmates, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Attorney General Dave Yost said in his annual Capital Crimes Report that costs to impose the death penalty for all of those inmates ranges between $128 million and $384 million.

“That’s a stunning amount of money to spend on a program that doesn’t achieve its purpose,” Yost said. “This system satisfies nobody. Those who oppose the death penalty want it abolished altogether, not ticking away like a time bomb that might or might not explode. Those who support the death penalty want it to be fair, timely and effective. Neither side is getting what it wants while the state goes on pointlessly burning though enormous taxpayer resources.”

The House legislation is a companion bill to one introduced in the Senate earlier this year. Death penalty opponents say they have more bipartisan support this year. But Senate President Matt Huffman, who controls what gets put up for a vote in the chamber, has said he doesn’t support the bill.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association also opposes legislation to end the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Three former Toledo Councilmembers sentenced for bribery and extortion convictions
9/6: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
9/6: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Authorities were dispatched to a struggling kayaker Sunday but they still have not been found.
Authorities find body of missing Lake Erie kayaker
The accident occurred Sept. 2 around 8:36 p.m. at the roundabout on Jeep Parkway.
Two hospitalized after motorcyclist tries to overtake vehicle while entering roundabout