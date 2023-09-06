13abc Marketplace
Millions in funding available for Ohio law enforcement body cameras

Nearly $10 million have been awarded to more than 200 agencies as part of the Ohio Body-Worn...
Nearly $10 million have been awarded to more than 200 agencies as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that $5 million in funding is now available to help law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment.

DeWine’s office says the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services has opened the application period for the third round of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.

The program was launched in 2021 to assist local law enforcement agencies with costs related to camera equipment, video storage, editing software, public record management, maintenance and more.

According to DeWine’s office, nearly $10 million have been awarded to more than 200 agencies as part of the program.

“Body cameras act as an impartial eye on the interactions between law enforcement and the public, so they’re incredibly important for transparency,” said Governor DeWine. “This program is for any local law enforcement agency that doesn’t already have a body-worn camera program or needs support to enhance and maintain its existing technology.”

DeWine’s office says a webinar for the program will be held by OCJS on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. While it isn’t mandatory, the webinar will include information regarding application preparation and the review process.

Proposals must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2. Applicants can submit their proposals here.

For more information, click here.

