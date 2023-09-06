Ohio AG expands access to law enforcement training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of his commitment to expanding access to law enforcement training, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that Owens Community College is the newest regional training provider.

Owens Community College is the newest regional training provider for the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy’s “OPOTA Close to Home” program.

“We’re listening to the challenges local departments are facing and taking steps to fill the gaps and provide access to training,” AG Yost said. “We continue to support police and are proud to partner with Owens Community College in that mission.”

The program allows Ohio’s 33,000 peace officers to access training regionally, making training more accessible to local agencies and reducing travel.

Since the program launched in 2022, the number of courses and officers attending regional providers has more than quadrupled. 17 courses grew to 71 and 157 students to 639.

