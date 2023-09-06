Perrysburg Police, State Fire Marshal investigating ‘multiple arson fires’

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating Wood County apartment fires that are believed to be arson.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the Perrysburg Police Department and the Perrysburg Fire Department were called to multiple arson fires early Monday morning. The fires were at the Brandon Manor Apartment Complex on Lunitas Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a dumpster fire and a fire in the hall of one of the buildings. No one was injured in the fires and the damage was contained.

A Blue-Ribbon Arson Reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tip line at 800-589-2728.

