September 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and humid today with highs in the low to middle 80s. Showers are possible late morning to early afternoon. Another round of scattered showers and storms are possible starting early this evening. That round of storms may produce some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The overall severe weather risk today is low (1 on a scale up to 5). A few showers are possible late on Thursday with a high in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday through Monday will generally bring a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible next Tuesday with a high near 70. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to around 70 for the middle of next week.

