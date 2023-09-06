TMA celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with annual Block Party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is inviting the public to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop during its annual block party this weekend.

The Block Party is taking place on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TMA located at 2445 Monroe St.

According to TMA, Grammy-award winning producer, rapper and writer DJ Spinderella will headline the event which features live performances, art-making activities, glassblowing demonstrations, in-gallery experiences, food trucks, horseback riding with Freedom Riders, face painting by the Toledo School for the Arts and more.

13 Action News reporter Kristian Brown will serve as the emcee for the event.

Admission and parking for the event are both free. To see a map of the Block Party and parking details, click here.

“The Block Party has become one of Toledo’s most cherished events, and our team is looking forward to welcoming thousands of our neighbors for festivities, incredible exhibitions, newly refreshed galleries and art-making activities for the whole family,” said Adam Levine, the Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director of the Toledo Museum of Art.

